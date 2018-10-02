Clear

Northview girls soccer

Lady Knights win sectional opener

owen valley against northview... lady knights needed less than 30 seconds to score the games first goal....grace nicosin finds the net, she had a hat trick in this one... sarah bryan later with a beautiful goal in traffic....the northview lady knight uses her left leg to boot it over the goalee's head..... northview rolling and they didn't slow down .... kassidy kellett dribbles around the ov defenders, finds the shot she wants to score......kassid y also had a hat trick in this game.... northview wins big 10-nothing.... northview will face sullivan tomorrow in the semifinals.... the colts home overtime loss sunday to the texans has been the talk of the nfl .... i'm sure you've seen the play that has
