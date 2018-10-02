Speech to Text for Sullivan girls soccer

sullivan meeting... sullivan's morgan clouse is denied by west vigo goalkeeper avery funk, nice stop avery.... abby scott with a great assist for west vigo.....she gets lady vikings star corynn degroote on a breakaway, you're not stopping her one on one....west vigo takes the one- nothing lead ... sullivan would rely on their superstar kathleen ming...she had six goals the first time these two met....she keeps on scoring, nice ball top shelf.... sullivan survives the upset, winning two-one over west vigo.... the first game at the 2a edgweood sectional had