Clear

THS boys soccer

Braves fall in sectional

Posted: Mon Oct 01 20:43:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 20:43:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THS boys soccer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 3a bloomington north boys sectional, terre haute south opened against bedford north lawrence ... braves with a nice corner kick but bnl keeper evan payne with a great stop.... south's goalee kade kline was a wall all game long....nice job by kline of stopping the ball and catching back up to for no second chance for bnl ... it look like south was going to break the scoreless game with this shot, but again payne with an unbelieveable leaping stop.....wow, that was impressive... this game went to penatly kicks....kline with a big stop.... the five penalty kicks weren't enough to settle this one...on the sixth pk .....bnl gets the stop the need and the stars survive an incredible defensive battle.... bedford north lawrence ends terre haute south's season one-nothing on penalty kicks... 2a girls soccer sectional at edgewood had west vigo and
