Deer season driving safety

the wabash valley. deer can run into the roadway at any moment after dark and can be tough to see. storm team 10's brady harp joins us with why the number of deer on the road increases this time of year - and how to protect yourself. according to insurance agents - drivers are two to three times more likely to hit a deer in october through january than any other time throughout the year. state police say there are specific times of day and night - the deer are more active. this time of year the deer are going to be on the move more than any other time of the year. experts say there several reasons why deer are more active beginning in october. sgt. joe watts: "we are coming into the mating season, farmers are in the fields doing their work, and hunters are beginning to get into the woods and do their thing so deer are going to be on the rise." indiana state police say heads up if you are an early morning driver - or drive after dark. watts: "what we are asking people to do is be cognicent of the two hours before sunset and the two hours after sundown . those seem to be the peak hours. we want you looking 24 hours a day for deer but those seem to be the peak hours." when the unthinkable happens and a deer jumps into the roadway - drivers may only have a split second to act. police say trying to avoid the deer too quickly can create more danger. watts: "if you have time to avoid the deer just use caution and don't try to overcorrect like a lot of people do and roll your vehicle, strike a tree, and so on and so forth." if you do hit a deer - try to get out of the dangerous roadway quickly. watts: "first and foremost try and get your vehicle out of the roadway especially if it's low light conditions. other motorists will not see your vehicle until the last second and that may be too late for you." police say after moving your vehicle from the roadway immediately check for injuries. they say to then call 9-1-1 and report the crash and professionals will handle the deer.