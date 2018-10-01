Speech to Text for Keeping Clinton's history in Clinton

any place close and especially something that's been a staple in this community for many years." news 10's heather good found out more about the v-f-w closure and what's been done to preserve priceless memorabilia. it's new for you tonight at 10. former members of v- f-w post 66-53 say ... it closed simply due to a lack of participation. the post offically closed in august... and since that time... former members and the city have worked together to ensure local links to history stay in clinton. covered: mayor gilfoy says, "i think that it is as tribute to the men and women who have served this great country of ours and made it possible for us to enjoy this freedom." several items... like photographs ... and medals... are now on display inside the clinton community center. the memorabilia was moved to the city run facility when the v-f-w closed so the keepsakes would not be shipped away. bob alexander is a former v-f-w member. he served twenty years in the u-s marine corps. he explains many of these pieces have direct links to people and families in vermillion county. bob alexander, former vfw member says, "pfc lawrence hayes whose family is still in the area. we tried to give it back to them because it was displayed in the post and they said no, that he would want it displayed in the community so we continue that." the names of v-f-w members -- now gone -- hangs near a table set for soldiers missing in action... the seat unfilled. clinton mayor jack gilfoy says the v-f-w closure is a "big loss" for the community... but he is pleased city workers were able to create these displays to preserve history. mayor jack gilfoy, jr. says, "i looked through the charter back here and there are a lot of the people that i knew, from a child even up to now, or their families so i think it was a great thing for us to get this and keep it, covered: the memory alive for those individuals in the city of clinton." alexander tells me he was disappointed the v-f-w had to close. he says many organizations like it are run by retired folks and younger vets simply do not have the time to get involved. he adds it is possible the post could reopen but right now -- the lions club is in the process of buying the property.