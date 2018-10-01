Clear

CODA holds domestic violence vigil

CODA holds domestic violence vigil

physically abused by a partner in the united states. woman singing. that's according to the national coalition against domestic violence. people right here in the wabash valley are doing their part to combat these statistics. the council on domestic abuse held a candlelight vigil today. supporters released balloons as part of the ceremony. each one represented people who lost their lives to domestic violence. if you or someone you know is in need of help, there are resources available. you can call coda at the number on the bottom of your screen. that number is 800-566-coda. you can also find it online at w-t-h-i-tv dot com. turning to the weather department...
