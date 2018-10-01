Speech to Text for Local leader has harsh words for the potential jail location

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the vigo county commissioners said they have two sites in mind to build a new jail. it's a story we first brought you at 5 o'clock. those sites include the former international paper property and the county industrial park. news 10's alia blackburn has been tracking down people all day... she joins us "live" from the vigo county jail to explain what local leaders and taxpayers are saying. this is a list of unanswered questions from a vigo county taxpayer to county leaders -- regarding the jail project. after today -- some say you can expect more to be added. that's after learning the former international paper property is back on the table. this location caused a lot of controversy back in may. that's after people were outraged about how close a new jail would be to the school corporation aquatic center and the wabash river. commissioners backed off of the site due to public outcry and a doomed rezoning request at the time. but now -- some are scratching their heads in disappointment and disbelief that it's up for discussion once again. "you're going to want to make the most of the land along the river. so what would be the impact of having this facility there? i'm not sure. i'm not sure the commissioners are sure. i'm not sure they've asked. i'm not sure they care. "i'm not surprised, i'm pissed and here's why. the public has been played. i mean plain and simple. the public stood up, they fought it and i knew this was coming. i could feel it right here. it angers me, but it disappoints me more than anything." commissioner jon marvel told news 10 in a statement that it makes more sense to go with the international paper location -- especially for the purpose of transporting inmates. reporting in vigo county -- ab -- back to you. county leaders also have to submit a timeline for the jail