October 1st Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Mon Oct 01 19:12:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 19:12:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

basketball season is quickly approaching....this gets me excited to see dunks like this.... that's iu freshman justin smith showing off his athletic ability with the awesome windmill slam off the side of the backboard... speaking of athleticism, trevor cook has some and he shows it here....the northview senior wide reciver leaps over the would be tackler, wow .... north daviess wide receiver ted lamson with a heads up play to catch the pass off the ricochet....i've always said its better to be lucky than good sometimes.... vincennes lincoln's isaac lane with the ridiculous one-handed interception....lane looks like he has go-go gadget arms, as he stretches to make the sweet pick... that does it for this weeks edition of rick's rallies. keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks rallies... here's a look at the answer to today's
