Speech to Text for October 1st Rick's Rallies

basketball season is quickly approaching....this gets me excited to see dunks like this.... that's iu freshman justin smith showing off his athletic ability with the awesome windmill slam off the side of the backboard... speaking of athleticism, trevor cook has some and he shows it here....the northview senior wide reciver leaps over the would be tackler, wow .... north daviess wide receiver ted lamson with a heads up play to catch the pass off the ricochet....i've always said its better to be lucky than good sometimes.... vincennes lincoln's isaac lane with the ridiculous one-handed interception....lane looks like he has go-go gadget arms, as he stretches to make the sweet pick...