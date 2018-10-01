Speech to Text for Fail Fest coming up at Launch Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute is teaching the community that good things can come from past failures. they're hosting "fail fest." th event brings local.. regional.. and national business leaders together to share lessons they've learned from mistakes they've made. it's a way to get inspiration and take away the positive opportunities that can come from failure. [c4]fail fest plug-sotvo "it's that valadation that it's ok to take a risk and um if you just plan on failure and that's again what you're going to hear over and over in the speakers that we bring in it's just part of it and it doesn't have to be a show stopper. it's just a pause a pivot and move on." "fail fest" is wednesday at the indiana theater. it starts at 9 a-m. hey