Speech to Text for Brown vs Blue basketball game coming up tomorrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for kids. the annual brown versus blue basketball game is tomorrow night. you're seeing video from previous years. the terre haute police department and vigo county sheriff's office will be playing a friendly game. all the money raised goes to chances and services for youth. both teams say they're ready to play. "it's going to be fun just to watch local law enforcement get together.. have a good time uh we're going to have fun with it. it's going to be competitive but we're going to have fun with it and ultimatly it's supporting a great cause." to see the fun.. head to terre haute south high school. tip off starts at 6:30 p-m. failure doesn't always have to be a bad thing. launch