Speech to Text for Stomp out Bullying at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute are wearing wearing blue to take a stand against bullying. today-- isu's "multicultural services and programs" sponsored "hashtag blue up" today. that's in honor of blue shirt day for national world day of bullying prevention. they gave out blue t-shirts that said "change the culture" organizers hope they can help their fellow students raise awareness. bullying happens regardless of where you at. even in the workforce like wherever you at like there is a certain type of bullying that happens everywhere you go. so having people on your side to get you through things is pretty cool. the month of october is bullying prevention month. for more information on how you can stomp out bullying ... head to our website.. wthi tv dot com.