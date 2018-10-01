Speech to Text for Linton kids take part in challenge course

students a way to learn outside the classroom. linton stockton elementary school created a "sensory path." it's made of duct tape. the course is a way to get students moving while using their brains. it allows kids to use motor and sensory skills.. which can help them in the classroom. "the end goal is to provide the best education for our kids .. provide them every opportunity to perform at their fullest potential." brewer says they're looking to expand the current course. he says more courses could also be added "inside"... so students can use them year round.