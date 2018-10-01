Clear

Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Local cancer takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Posted: Mon Oct 01 15:24:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 15:43:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

currently facing stage "4" neuroblastoma cancer.. " it's scary when you have to think about that kind of thing...and you are only 14." she's taking her voice all the way to the white house. at 14-years-old ... elizabeth weidner is advocating for childhood cancer. we first introduced you to "elizabeth" in may. that's when she received a letter of encouragement from president donald trump. the letter highlighted her bravery and dedication to fighting childhood cancer. news 10's abby kirk caught back up with her today. she explains how since then, she made a trip to washington d-c to make her voice heard. nat it was a four day trip...with one mission in mind.... to put an "end" to childhood cancer. "i am going to speak to them and talk to them as much as i can." 14-year-old, elizabeth weidner is no stranger to the horrible disease.... " it's scary when you have to think about that kind of thing...and you are only 14." this past month, she traveled to washington d-c. taking part in the "march to the capitol," "attending the childhood cancer caucus," and speaking at "curefest"... "i don't necessarily want the praise. it's not...it's not for the praise. it's for the little kids that are stuck in the hospital and cannot advocate for themselves." she was a part of the first- ever externally led f-d-a panel on chemotherapy induced hearing loss in pediatrics. more than 100 survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals listened to the stories and experiences of kids currently facing cancer. "you can't put the same drugs that you have on an adult on a child. because everything else will become more agressive on us." the purpose was to better understand the impact that current "medical treatments" cause on young patients. from chemotherapy, elizabeth says she has experienced first-hand slight hearing loss and memory challenges. "it's been difficult, but you know what, i am just pushing through." as an advocate and a fighter....she's says she is not giving up... "it's just like the ripple effect. if i speak to one person then they will speak to another person and they will speak to another person." the childhood cancer "star- act" is now fully funded. it's a law that will help kids with cancer. and it help childhood cancer survivors live longer, healthier lives. one local school is giving
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Fail Fest coming up at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Brown vs Blue basketball game coming up tomorrow

Image

Stomp out Bullying at ISU

Image

Linton kids take part in challenge course

Image

Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Image

Clean-up Terre Haute called a huge success

Image

Crossroads Plaza Mural hopes to make the community a little more colorful

Image

Fire prevention during the fall months

Image

An old idea for the new Vigo County Jail location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game