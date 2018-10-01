Speech to Text for Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

currently facing stage "4" neuroblastoma cancer.. " it's scary when you have to think about that kind of thing...and you are only 14." she's taking her voice all the way to the white house. at 14-years-old ... elizabeth weidner is advocating for childhood cancer. we first introduced you to "elizabeth" in may. that's when she received a letter of encouragement from president donald trump. the letter highlighted her bravery and dedication to fighting childhood cancer. news 10's abby kirk caught back up with her today. she explains how since then, she made a trip to washington d-c to make her voice heard. nat it was a four day trip...with one mission in mind.... to put an "end" to childhood cancer. "i am going to speak to them and talk to them as much as i can." 14-year-old, elizabeth weidner is no stranger to the horrible disease.... " it's scary when you have to think about that kind of thing...and you are only 14." this past month, she traveled to washington d-c. taking part in the "march to the capitol," "attending the childhood cancer caucus," and speaking at "curefest"... "i don't necessarily want the praise. it's not...it's not for the praise. it's for the little kids that are stuck in the hospital and cannot advocate for themselves." she was a part of the first- ever externally led f-d-a panel on chemotherapy induced hearing loss in pediatrics. more than 100 survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals listened to the stories and experiences of kids currently facing cancer. "you can't put the same drugs that you have on an adult on a child. because everything else will become more agressive on us." the purpose was to better understand the impact that current "medical treatments" cause on young patients. from chemotherapy, elizabeth says she has experienced first-hand slight hearing loss and memory challenges. "it's been difficult, but you know what, i am just pushing through." as an advocate and a fighter....she's says she is not giving up... "it's just like the ripple effect. if i speak to one person then they will speak to another person and they will speak to another person." the childhood cancer "star- act" is now fully funded. it's a law that will help kids with cancer. and it help childhood cancer survivors live longer, healthier lives. one local school is giving