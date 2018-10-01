Speech to Text for Clean-up Terre Haute called a huge success

terre haute" was a huge success! you're seeing video from the event. it took place saturday. the mayor told us ...several dumpsters were full. however, the city won't know for about a week how much trash they gathered. mayor bennett says the community really came together. just to see a cleaner city and just to see the smile on people's faces who really wanted to go out and do something good, can't thank em enough. there will be another clean up day in the spring. in the meantime you can always call 3-1-1 for trash clean up. it's a tough fight as one local girl is