Speech to Text for Fire prevention during the fall months

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are popping up more often. it also means a higher risk of danger. news 10's sarah lehman sat down with terre haute fire department officials today. she joins us now in the studio to explain how you can stay safe and prevent fires. [b9]fall fire prevention-pkg at 5 leaves falling, bon fires and halloween. it's a favorite time of year for many people. but -- with all of those fun things comes an increased risk of something not so fun. as temperatures drop.... people turn to various ways of keeping warm. bon fires, fire places...space heaters. great heating sources... but options that can be potentially dangerous. "leaves are falling off the trees, trees are getting a little dryer and so you know it just kind of makes for what could be a potentially bad situation." terre haute arson investigator norm loudermilk knows the danger first hand. as a firefighter ..he has seen how even the smallest spark from a bon fire or a cigarette can cause a pile of dry leaves to go up in flames. but there are some simple things you can do to keep you and your family safe. loudermilk says you should never park your car "over" a pile of leaves. the heat from your car's engine could cause the dry leaves to combust -- resulting in a car fire. loudermilk says one of the biggest causes of house fires is because of these." "fire places have the occasion to catch fires regularly" cory orndorff says there's just two things that are the most important for him in keeping safe. "we have the alarm set up so we know if there is a fire to get out /// have a plan of escape if something does happen." "i think common sense is the biggest thing that you need to use any time of the year but especially in a cold weather state like indiana in the fall." keeping your family warm...while also keeping them safe. officials say the number of house fires rises in the fall and winter months. for more fire safety...visit our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com -- and click on this story. weather forecast for next few days..