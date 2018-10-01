Speech to Text for An old idea for the new Vigo County Jail location

news 10 has learned the old international paper property on the south side of terre haute is back on the table as the potential location for the vigo county jail. good evening and thanks for joining us. in may-- vigo county commisoners announced they would "not" build a new jail at that site. at that time-- the commissioners said "public outcry" and "a doomed rezoning request" prompted the decision. it's located across from the vigo county school corporation aquatic center. but just a few hours ago, we got in contact with vigo county commissioner jon marvel. he told us, it makes sense to look at the former international paper mill site. marvel says it would be easier to bring inmates from the current jail to that location. now, this all stems from a lawsuit against the vigo county jail. that suit claims the jail is overcrowded. last month, a federal judge gave the county an order. she said county leaders must have a timeline for a solution to the overcrowding problem by october 15th. news 10's alia blackburn is working on this developing story. she hopes to have reaction from folks in favor and against this potential site choice. that's coming up on news 10 on my fox 10.. and news 10 nightwatch. we have developing news at this hour.