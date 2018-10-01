Speech to Text for INDOT holds hiring event, one more planned

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the indiana department of transportation. today-- indot held a career fair right here in terre haute. the department says it is looking to hire for a variety of positions. this includes full time-- highway maintenance and mechanics workers. officials say they're also looking to hire seasonal workers as winter approaches. today news 10 caught up with indot administrative assitant michelle littlejohn. she says there are perks to signing on with the d-o-t. //////// "working for indot is a good thing. job security, one. and two, the state offers an excellent benefit package." ////////// if you weren't able to make today's career fair-- there's still time. tomorrow indot is hosting another one-- from 10 until 2. it's at the crawfordsville subdistrict. the address is there on your screen. [514]x traffic alert-vo with the warmer than normal conditions-- road