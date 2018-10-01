Speech to Text for United Methodist Village will close its south campus

lawrenceville illinois. that's as united methodist village announces the closure of one of its campuses. news 10 bureau chief gary brian joins us now live from lawrenceville, illinois. he's been following developments from the facility for a few months. that's when we learned united methodist village employees said they weren't getting paid. //////// behind me is the south campus of united methodist village. the facility was built in 1926. in an announcement today... the organization said it was closing this location. that's according to board vice president brad purcell, who i spoke with this afternoon. according to employees i spoke with this morning, company leaders held meetings at both campuses. this morning i reached out by phone to jessica simmons. she is the community relations contact for united methodist village. simmons said there would be an official release sent by the facility. our media partners at the lawrenceville daily record received a letter from united methodist village's financial consultant larry minnix. the letter states that finances are what led to the decision. in the letter temporary administrator ashili wesley states that quote "the employees of south campus will be absorbed into the north campus program." wesley states that few, if any, employees will lose jobs. purcell says the closure will not be immediate. "the due date will be december 31st. that gives us a couple of months in there to get all the information we need to and all of the people there to get them moved to the proper places." according to the letter there are sixteen residents at south campus. united methodist village says they will help those residents relocate to new facilities. live in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10. a change up is coming for one of indiana's education