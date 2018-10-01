Clear

International Paper location back on the table for new jail

Posted: Mon Oct 01 14:29:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 14:29:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

breaking news for you now-- news 10 has just learned the old international paper property "is" back on the table for a potential vigo county jail back in may-- the vigo county comissioners -- announced they would "not" build a new jail at the site. at that time-- the commissioners said "public outcry" and "a doomed rezoning request" prompted the decision. news 10 spoke with vigo county commissioner jon marvel. he says the county owns two properties-- the vigo county industrial park and international paper. marvel says it makes more sense to go with international paper-- especially for the purposes of transporting inmates. news 10 is working to gather more details for you. we'll share them with you on air-- and online at wthi tv dot com. now we turn to developing news out of
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

