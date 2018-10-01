Clear

Fork in the Road: Mason's Drive-In

Posted: Mon Oct 01 12:00:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 12:00:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this week.. "the fork in the road".. takes us a step back in time. "if" you're a fan of frosty mugs of root beer and coney dogs.. today's stop is all about you! chief photojournalis t "mike latta".. takes us to washington indiana.. where "mason's root beer drive-in" ha been serving customers curbside "since 19-51". ///////// welcome to mason's root beer drive in in washington, indiana. nat/// thank you...if you need anything else just let me know. that's stacey font dropping off an order. "it's like a second family working here." she's been a car hop at mason's for 12 years. "they think it's really neat when you bring the tray to the window and they think it's really cool that wll go up to their car and they are like oh curbside service...oh my god i have never seen this before." stacey says for the older crowd it's like stepping back in time. it brings them back to the old days and you know a lot of people tell us that they had their first dates here and they come back to reminice and they will come back for their anniversary. so what's the crowd favorite here? coneys and root beer, that's what it's all about, that's what everybody comes for is coneys and rootbeer. nat/// freezer opens the root beer is homeade. nat/// pouring root beer nat/// i've never had root beer that tastes like that...its good ....really good. nat/// ross...come on ...give me the coney and the coney dog sauce is made from scratch as well. nat/// you are right about that sauce....i don't know what it is but it's good. mason's root beer drive in, fork in the road approved. in washington indiana with the fork in the road, mike latta news 10. ///////// for more information "on mason's root beer drive-in".. check-out "w-t-h-i t-v dot com" "a local treasure hunt".. with
