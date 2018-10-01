Speech to Text for YMCA hosts event to let parents have a break

or a much needed break... the vigo county y-m-c-a is here to help. the y hosts "kids night out" once a month. organizers told us about 20 kids were there to enjoy crafts -- movies -- food and some exercise tonight. parents were welcome to drop off their kids from 5 to 10 p.m. the goal is to take the stress off mom and dad -- by letting them be kid free for a few hours. [c3]kids night out-sotvo "you can grocery shop without screaming children or you can go on a date night, go see a movie, go out and have dinner... it gives them just a nice little break." kids night out is open to the public and "y" members.