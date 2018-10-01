Speech to Text for Thousands attend fith annual medieval faire in Clay County

weekend... it's a one-of-a-kind festival you have to see to believe. news 10s garrett brown gives us a look ... the wabash valley has its fair share of reenactment events. but this year marked the fifth for one near poland indiana. and it all started with the building of a castle. thousands found themselves driving through clay county back roads this weekend. all of them traveling to this castle. including the guell family who wanted to take a step into the past. "seeing it in rural indiana is definitely a surprise. its something i would more likely see towards indianapolis or a bigger city. not just outside brazil indiana for sure." they attended the fifth annual medieval faire. it's an event that takes place at clayshire castle in bowling green indiana. what started off as a bed and breakfast dream for one couple turned into a growing renaissance event. "one of their side projects i guess you could say was to have a fair as well. as part of creating the ambiance of going back in time." it's a fair you wouldn't expect to see. but it still brought out vendors, athletes and entertainers from all over. it's also a way to draw in business to support the community. including many restaurants from around the county. "it really brings the sense of local pride. it makes me feel great because our community is so small and hidden otherwise we wouldn't a draw." organizers said this year turned out to be their biggest festival by far. visitors like the guell family hope it will continue to grow even more... "clayshire castle puts on a great time. i would love to see more people out here. i mean it's a pretty good turnout as it is but just the growth would be fantastic." the event may be done for the year. but if your interested in learning more about clayshire castle we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. alpacas helped celebrate the start of the fall season.