Speech to Text for Sign-ups happening now for basketball program at Boys & Girls Club

for its basketball program... and they want "your" child to join the fun. sign-ups for the season are happening now -- through the end of october. boys and girls -- pre-school through 8th grade -- are welcome. the cost includes 30 dollars for membership -- and 45 for the program fee. organizers say there "are" scholarship opportunities for those unable to afford it. all coaches are also background checked. through the program -- organizers say kids are able to be mentored in a safe and "active" environment. "we're trying to get these kids away from the tvs and playing all these video games. if they're here at the boys and girls club and participating in exercise, it helps them to be a healthier person." the last day to sign-up is saturday -- october 20th. you can register your child in person or online. we have a link to that for you on our website -- wthi-tv-dot- com.