Speech to Text for Results are in for Cob and Cog Competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this hour... results are in from a high school contest we told you about on friday... it's part of the "cob and cog" competition at ivy tech community college. the event gave high school students a chance to show off their skills and try something new. almost 700 students took part in subjects like engineering -- science and technology here's an update on some of our local schools who competed. "clay city high school" took home "5" first place awards in areas like g-p-s mapping and quiz bowl. terre haute north earned "3" first place medals in robotics -- biotech and welding. congratulations to northview and terre haute south. they earned first place wins as well! the terre haute boys and girls club is