Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Saturday was the 2nd annual Abby and Libby Celebration of Life event where the whole community was invited to come and be together.

Posted: Mon Oct 01 08:35:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 08:35:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

remains as to who killed two teenage girls in delphi, indiana. family and friends came together to celebrate the lives of "abigail williams" and "liberty german". the two girls were found dead on valentine's day last year -- a day after they went missing while walking on a trail. to this day -- the killer has not been found. while the search for answers has not been easy -- family members said they won't stop celebrating their girls. "it's heartwrenchin g to one degree... but the other is we are going to celebrate their life. they had a wonderful life albeit it was way too short." the celebration of life included a silent auction -- performances from local dance teams and fun activities for all ages. as the background check of "brett kavanaugh" re-opens
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
One more day of sunshine before rain moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reflections Memory Care Services

Image

YMCA hosts event to let parents have a break

Image

Alpacas help celebrate the fall season

Image

Thousands attend fith annual medieval faire in Clay County

Image

Sign-ups happening now for basketball program at Boys & Girls Club

Image

Results are in for Cob and Cog Competition

Image

Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Image

Two people seriously injured following motorcycle crash

Image

Family Learning Day brings families together for day of fun

Image

Humane society holds one-stop shop for pet owners

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game