Speech to Text for Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

remains as to who killed two teenage girls in delphi, indiana. family and friends came together to celebrate the lives of "abigail williams" and "liberty german". the two girls were found dead on valentine's day last year -- a day after they went missing while walking on a trail. to this day -- the killer has not been found. while the search for answers has not been easy -- family members said they won't stop celebrating their girls. "it's heartwrenchin g to one degree... but the other is we are going to celebrate their life. they had a wonderful life albeit it was way too short." the celebration of life included a silent auction -- performances from local dance teams and fun activities for all ages. as the background check of "brett kavanaugh" re-opens