Speech to Text for Humane society holds one-stop shop for pet owners

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

prevent it. that's according to the clay county humane society. that's why they offered vaccinations at half the costs for pet owners today. the fall vaccine clinic was open to all dogs and cats. pets could get their shots for yearly boosters -- kennell cough and rabies. by having it all in one place -- organizers said pet owners can get more bang for their buck. "it's important to have the animals vaccinated to prevent the spread of diseases and having it one stop shop for the public to be able to take advantage of the discounted prices it just ensures all the animals in the area are vaccinated." services for nail clipping and microchipping were also availabe today. the humane society will hold another clinic in the spring. local firefighters are putting a fun spin on