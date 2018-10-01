Speech to Text for Pet Food & Supplies Drive Oct 1-31

We are heading into cooler weather and it’s time to make sure your pets are prepared. First Financial Bank is trying to help with that goal. The business is holding a pet supply drive and will take place across Indiana and Illinois. Employees will be outside accepting cash donations in the bank's drive thru. There will be barrels for other types of donations in First Financial lobbies. In Terre Haute, the donations will benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society. "Sometimes families that are struggling have to decide who am I going to feed? Am I going to feed my children or am I going to feed my pet. We want to help them not have to make that very hard decision because who would want to have to make that very hard decision." The drive officially begins Monday October 1st. it'll last through the month.