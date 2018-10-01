Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

When will we see the first frost

As temperatures dip ever so close to the 32 degree mark the area will see variations of patchy frost.

Posted: Mon Oct 01 08:03:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 08:03:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for When will we see the first frost

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first frost? storm team 10's brady harp is here. he has more on when the wabash valley usually has it's first freeze of the fall season. fall is underway and the first freeze is one of the signs that winter is almost here - but when will the wabash valley see it's first frost? temperatures usually fall into the 30's between september and november in the wabash valley. as temperatures dip ever so close to the 32 degree mark - the area will see variations of patchy frost. temperatures usually drop to 36 degrees or lower the first week of october. this will be a patchy frost and will just be a taste of the winter season. a widepsread frost doesn't usually arrive until mid october. the normal first date of a frost in terre haute is october 16th. the earliest a widespread frost has ever hit terre haute was september 21st. the latest - november 5th. finally the wabash valley normally experiences a hard freeze late october - just before november begins. a hard freeze means temepratures drop below 28 degrees. in the past this has happened in late september at the earliest and late november at the latest. this year conditions look to be following a normal trend. this means residents can expect the first widespread frost around mid october or later. in terre haute, brady harp storm team 10. news 10 continues to follow the developments in a
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
One more day of sunshine before rain moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reflections Memory Care Services

Image

YMCA hosts event to let parents have a break

Image

Alpacas help celebrate the fall season

Image

Thousands attend fith annual medieval faire in Clay County

Image

Sign-ups happening now for basketball program at Boys & Girls Club

Image

Results are in for Cob and Cog Competition

Image

Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Image

Two people seriously injured following motorcycle crash

Image

Family Learning Day brings families together for day of fun

Image

Humane society holds one-stop shop for pet owners

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game