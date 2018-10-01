Clear

Haunted Halloween Happenings, Terre Haute Parks Dept.

If you are looking for a shockingly good time, join us at Deming Park. October 19th & 20th, and October 26th 27th.

tyler, director of recreation for terre haute parks and recreation join us october 19th & 20th from 6:00-9:00 pm at deming park for un-haunted halloween. this event is ideal for younger children as they can still experience the thrill of halloween without the spooks! train and hayrides are available for $3.00 each, concessions and glo-products will also be available for purchase. there will be story telling in the ft. harrison room from 6:00-7:30 pm. an un- haunted halloween movie will begin on the lawn at 7:00 pm. take part in judging for the people's choice award for the great pumpkin contest. if you are looking for a shockingly good time, join us at deming park on october 26th & 27th from 7:30pm-10:00pm for haunted halloween happenings! take a spooktacular haunted train or hayride for $3.00 each. concessions and glo products will be available for purchase. 232-0147 terrehaute.in.g ov/park s facebook
