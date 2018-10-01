Speech to Text for Haunted Halloween Happenings, Terre Haute Parks Dept.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler, director of recreation for terre haute parks and recreation join us october 19th & 20th from 6:00-9:00 pm at deming park for un-haunted halloween. this event is ideal for younger children as they can still experience the thrill of halloween without the spooks! train and hayrides are available for $3.00 each, concessions and glo-products will also be available for purchase. there will be story telling in the ft. harrison room from 6:00-7:30 pm. an un- haunted halloween movie will begin on the lawn at 7:00 pm. take part in judging for the people's choice award for the great pumpkin contest. if you are looking for a shockingly good time, join us at deming park on october 26th & 27th from 7:30pm-10:00pm for haunted halloween happenings! take a spooktacular haunted train or hayride for $3.00 each. concessions and glo products will be available for purchase. 232-0147 terrehaute.in.g ov/park s facebook