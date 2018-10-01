Speech to Text for Motorcycle ride kicks off Toys For Tots campaign

today was the 3rd annual "toys for tots" ride at cannonball harley davidson. riders brought a new -- unwrapped -- toy as their entry fee. the ride is the kick-off to the toys for tots drive. that's where the marine corps collects toys to give to children in need for christmas. "being a former marine toys for tots always near and dear to my heart and so we got to discussing how we could... because the toys and money that are collected here stays in vigo county and again it's a way of giving back to the community." in vigo county -- the toys for tots drive starts october first and runs through early decemeber. you can drop new toys in the donation box at cannonball harley-davidson until december 7th.