Speech to Text for Fire Prevention Celebration in W Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you and your families safe. the sugar creek fire department is celebrating "fire prevention week". the nationwide push aims to educate people about staying safe when it comes to fires. normally sugar creek fire only hosts a parade every year... but they decided to add on to it a couple of years ago. besides the parade -- families could come to the station in west terre haute and learn about the local first responders and the work they do. firefighters said talking with kids in a fun setting shows them there's nothing to be afraid of. "when they see us in fires they're really scared of it... so for them to actually feel comfortable and come out and learn about us and realize that we're just normal human beings just like they are... it's refreshing to see." national fire prevention week runs from october 7th to the 13th.