Speech to Text for Community comes together to cleanup Terre Haute

the community this morning. groups were decked out in bright yellow shirts -- to "clean up terre haute". new for you tonight on nightwatch ... news 10s garrett brown explains how today's clean- up helped out the city in a major way. over a hundred members of the community turned out saturday morning for cleanup terre haute. among those were students from terre haute south's ap biology course wishing to make a difference. "well i just thought it was a good way to help the community out because i've never done something like this before and this gets people out of the house and helps beautify the city a little bit." there were also groups from terre haute rotary club, indiana state university as well exchange students who just wanted to make a change. its this effort from local youth that has mayor duke bennet looking forward toward to the future. "to see the kids doing it and the smile on their face they just really feel like they accomplished something. hopefully that will build into bigger and better things down the road where they can even do more for terre haute." for hours volunteers covered everywhere between ohio street to maple avenue. its an area that terre haute code enforcement has received most of their complaints. but its difficult for their limited staff to clean up all the request. "we'll probably close 150 to 200 tickets today. and so it makes those folks happy. it also makes us feel good about the system works that we can track this and really hit it on a regular basis." as for these kids they are proud of the impact they have made on the community. they just hope others who call terre haute home will step forward to make a difference as well. "i feel like it will inspire some people to come out cause they see the amount of people that has came out today. so they might be inspired, hey since other people are doing it, why don't i?". from collecting trash -- to collecting diapers. volunteers