Clear

Community comes together to cleanup Terre Haute

Over a hundred members of the community turned out Saturday morning for cleanup Terre Haute. Among them was Chase Gaither who was part of Terre Haute South's AP biology course wishing to make a difference.

Posted: Mon Oct 01 03:31:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 03:31:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Community comes together to cleanup Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the community this morning. groups were decked out in bright yellow shirts -- to "clean up terre haute". new for you tonight on nightwatch ... news 10s garrett brown explains how today's clean- up helped out the city in a major way. over a hundred members of the community turned out saturday morning for cleanup terre haute. among those were students from terre haute south's ap biology course wishing to make a difference. "well i just thought it was a good way to help the community out because i've never done something like this before and this gets people out of the house and helps beautify the city a little bit." there were also groups from terre haute rotary club, indiana state university as well exchange students who just wanted to make a change. its this effort from local youth that has mayor duke bennet looking forward toward to the future. "to see the kids doing it and the smile on their face they just really feel like they accomplished something. hopefully that will build into bigger and better things down the road where they can even do more for terre haute." for hours volunteers covered everywhere between ohio street to maple avenue. its an area that terre haute code enforcement has received most of their complaints. but its difficult for their limited staff to clean up all the request. "we'll probably close 150 to 200 tickets today. and so it makes those folks happy. it also makes us feel good about the system works that we can track this and really hit it on a regular basis." as for these kids they are proud of the impact they have made on the community. they just hope others who call terre haute home will step forward to make a difference as well. "i feel like it will inspire some people to come out cause they see the amount of people that has came out today. so they might be inspired, hey since other people are doing it, why don't i?". from collecting trash -- to collecting diapers. volunteers
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 54°
One more day of sunshine before rain moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kiwanis Club hosts Pancake Day to raise money

Image

Motorcycle ride kicks off Toys For Tots campaign

Image

Fire Prevention Celebration in W Terre Haute

Image

Community helps 'Stuff The Truck' to help families in need

Image

Community comes together to cleanup Terre Haute

Image

Local church holds 5k

Image

UPDATE: Edgar County man dies after Friday night crash

Image

VCSC is moving forward with procedures to terminate the contract of Dr. Daniel Tanoos

Image

We're looking to hold onto the sunshine to start the work week off,

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game