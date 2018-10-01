Speech to Text for UPDATE: Edgar County man dies after Friday night crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vermillion county. that's new for you at this hour... [b4]vermillion co crash-vo fs you're looking at a photo sent to us by the vermillion county sheriff's office. it happened just after 11 last night. police were called to the area of state road 63 -- just north of state road 32. officials said that's where a truck -- driven by 75-year-old "robert marshall senior" -- hit another vehicle head on. police said he's from paris, illinois. when police arrived -- they said marshall was trapped in his truck. officials confirmed he died at the scene. police said the driver who was hit -- a 16-year-old girl from covington, indiana -- was taken to the hospital. police said she's in stable condition. at this time -- police said they do "not" believe alcohol was a factor. [b5]first weather-dbl boxes storm team 10 meteorologist brady harp joins