VCSC is moving forward with procedures to terminate the contract of Dr. Daniel Tanoos

This is according to a news release from Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth.

Posted: Mon Oct 01 03:27:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 03:27:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

this week... [b2]tanoos contract suspended-otsl vo fs thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. the vigo county school corporation is taking action as its former superintendent faces bribery charges. the school corporation announced its plans to move forward with "cancelling" dr. daniel tanoos' contract. tanoos stepped down as superintendent in july. that's when he took on the role as director of safety and security for vigo county schools. in the meantime -- he's been placed on "paid" administrative leave as the investigation continues... superintendent robert haworth released a statement earlier this afternoon. he said -- quote -- the vigo county school corporation is moving forward with procedures to "cancel" the contract of dr. daniel tanoos. this process will include giving dr. tanoos the opportunity to be interviewed by the vigo county school corporation and its legal counsel -- as required by law. we are also beginning an internal review of school finance policies and purchashing procedures -- end quote. tanoos is scheduled to go on trial -- december 6th -- in indianapolis. a pre-trial date is set for november 21st. [b3]x new details-vo police are calling a friday night crash -- deadly -- in
