Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Sep 30 21:33:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 30 21:33:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

continue with temperatures dropping to the upper 50'. tomorrow temperatures will rise quickly again with highs in the lower 80's. it will be another warm day with clear skies ahead of clouds moving in tomorrow night. there will be a chance of rain late tomorrow night and temperatures will drop very slowly to the upper 60's making for a warm night.
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Warm work week, rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

