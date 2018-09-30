Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Sep 29 21:04:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 29 21:04:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

wabash valley tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 50's. tomorrow sunny conditions will take over and it will be a warmer day with temperatures rising to right around 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon. tomorrow night temperatures will drop slower and it won't be as chilly. clear skies will continue and temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees.
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Warming up next week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

