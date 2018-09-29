Speech to Text for Fans get first look at Hoosier Hysteria

surrounding i-u basketball.. and hoosier fans getting their first look at the team tonight.. it's hoosier hysteria and most of that is about this guy .. romeo langford.. lots going on at assembly hall.. there's a three point contest.. senior juwan morgan and brenna wise put on a sharpshooting display for the crowd .. there's also a dunk contest.. and this might have been best of the night.. justin smith with the windmill off the side of the backboard.. but when the crowd decides.. this guy wins.. romeo langford with the 360 stuff.. the freshman phenom obviously the crowd favorite tonight .. full team also scrimmaging tonight.. check out juwan morgan .. the stutter step puts the defender on skates and gets to the rim for the and-one.. the senior stepping up .. later.. freshman to freshman.. robert phinisee feed to romeo langford.. he drives the paint and drops in the floater.. all-in-all a great day for hoosier basketball fans.. and the players say they love the support. "the atmosphere was amazing. the hoosier hysteria fans are always the best. it's just unbelieveable and you can't describe it really i feel like." "it was an awesome event, i think everyone had a lot of fun. hopefully we put on a good show for them, but yeah it was a lot of fun."