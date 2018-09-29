Clear

Fall Like Weekend

Cooler than average fall temperatures today.

Posted: Sat Sep 29 06:43:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 29 06:43:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

with temperatures staying slightly below average at 68. tonight a few clouds roll through, but we're looking to stay dry. overnight lows dropping to 53, not as chilly as last night. things continue to warm up into sunday with plenty of sunshine and day time highs at 78. expect 80's by monday.
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Beautiful weekend, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Image

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game