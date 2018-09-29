Clear

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Lincoln routs rival Washington.

Posted: Fri Sep 28 20:45:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 20:45:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

lincoln head coach levi salters told us his team was much better than its record showed... the alices have backed up their coaches words with a season- high three straight wins.. vincennes lincoln at their rivals washington for a big eight conference contest.. 1st quarter.. spencer corrona rush.. touchdown.. 8-0 alices .. 1st quarter.. raekwon haislip rush.. touchdown.. 16-0 alices.. still early.. evan combs pass to corrona.. touchdown.. the alices on another level tonight .. lincoln rolls over washington 54-7.. over in illinois ....paris has been the team to beat in the l- i-c.... the tigers are the only squad in the conference without a loss this year.... paris puts the unbeaten record on the line with another road conference game.. this against marshall.. 2nd quarter.. caleb gates pass.. intercepted by braden vondohlen.. pick six.. marshall's first score of the game.. later.. coy landrum carry.. vondohlen tackle for loss.. paris driving.. gates qb run.. first down.. into redzone.. final play of half.. gates pass to josh willmoth.. touchdown.. the tigers take the momentum into halftime and roll on the road.. paris defeats marshall 49-14 to stay unbeaten in the l-i-c .. its time now for our sports 10 spirit award ... first up terre haute north parke heritage fans marshall fans northview's biggest fan, alia blackburn next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... mj shelton - northview .. mj shelton - northview again.. jonathan kilgore - north vermillion our subway play of the night.... dawson basinger - 65 yard td run to break school all-time rushing record.... 5,445 yards the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... north vermillion -rb- christian myers - 222 rushing - 3 tds sullivan qb - jack conner - 254 passing, 6 tds th south qb - collins turner - 165 passing-td, 135 rushing td northview - trey shaw - 183 passing- 3tds, 166 rushing- td northview - wr - trevor cook - 124 receiving - 3 tds...
