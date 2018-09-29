Clear

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

North and South both fall to ranked opponents.

with tough matchups this week against ranked opponents.... terre haute north with a home conference indiana game against 6a, 15th ranked southport.. 1st quarter.. tristan elder pass to jace russell.. 3rd quarter.. southport passing.. shane hapenny sack.. southport forced to punt.. 4th quarter.. elder pass to josh humphrey.. tears ball away for touchdown.. the patriots gave it a good run.. but they couldn't overpower southport.. terre haute north falls at home.. 34-14. terre haute south at 3a, 5th ranked brebeuf in a battle of the braves.. early.. isaiah martin touchdown.. brebeuf up 7-0.. then.. caleb ellison passing.. complete to simon banks.. touchdown.. brebeuf up 14-3.. 2nd quarter.. jase dressler rush.. touchdown.. dressler had 81 yards on 18 carries... terre haute south drops a close one 28-23... braves have now lost three straight.. [f7]no 8 parke heritage nv-vo first place in the wrc was on the line tonight.....one of the teams playing for for it is no surprise in north vermillion... the other team has been the best story in the wabash valley and maybe the entire state this year in parke heritage.... the wolves in their inaugural season have shocked many going five and one.... this 1a showdown between the ninth ranked wolves and 17th ranked falcons took place at parke heritage.... late in the first half ...jaylan kerr comes up with a huge defensive play for parke heritage.... north vermillion was driving, but kerr's pick ends that..... wolves lead 21-18 at the break.... falcons got the ball first to start the second half...facing fourth and 10.... christian myers like a human bowling bowl, just bouncing off tacklers..... myers ran for 222 yards, his 28 yard score gives north vee a 24-21 lead... next time the falcons got the ball they go to the air.....brennan ellis a perfect deep pass to jonathan kilgore... kilgore had a big game with three touchdown receptions.....falcons up 30-21.... you know parke heritage can score, this game a long way from over.... logan white a perfect pass to to ben lynk .....wolves down to the north vee 17 yard line... trevor rapp finishes the drive with a tough five-yard td run.... parke heritage back in it, down 30- 27... falcons coach brian crabtree created a buzz when he said brennan ellis was the best natural throwing qb he's coached at north vee... the kid shows it on the slant here to kilgore, touchdown north vermillion.... that was the final dagger for parke heritage... north vermillion wins this showdown of ranked teams 36-27 .....falcons take over first place in the wrc ... north central was looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, they visited riverton parke ..... panthers scored on the three yard run from griffin lyman...rp up seven-nothing and thinking upset early on... north central answers like they always do, on the ground...cody curtis takes the toss and finds paydirt.... second quarter....you don't see this a lot from north central.... ty thompson, who has a pretty good arm airing it out to dawson basinger... the north central senior breaks a couple of tackles and is gone ....easy to see why he was on a recruiting visit last night to isu... you ready to see history now...dawson basinger came in needing 55 yards to break the schools all-time rushing record of 5,445 yards held by chase vanschoyck.... basinger does it here in a big way, he houses this thing from 65 yards out.... congrats on the record dawson.... basinger finished with 180 yards on the ground and three total scores... north central rolls 42-7 at rp.... still to come....we'll head down south for the rivalry showdown between vincennes lincoln-washington ..... and paris was looking to stay unbeaten in the lic, find out who they did at marshall ... when in the
