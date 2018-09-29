Speech to Text for Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

showdown edition of in the zone.... we had first place in the wic, wrc and lic on the line tonight .... we also had terre haute north and terre haute south looking to pull upsets against ranked opponents.... a school rushing record was up for grabs tonight for north central star dawson basinger and old rivals collided down south between vincennes lincoln and washington.... class 4a, ninth ranked northview has made it clear all season long they want the wic title back in brazil ... really just one team in the conference stands in the way of that happening.... and tonight the knights faced them in 3a, number 11 greencastle... both these teams entered six and ohh and tied for first place in the wic west division.... greencastle has one of the best running backs in the state....let me introduce you to him .... its damon moody, he rips off this 47 yard score......but northview was up big at the half 28-9... the sycamores are looking at northview receiver trevor cook ....here is why, look at his athleticism as he leaps over the tackler....cook had 124 receiving yards and 3 td receptions .... mj shelton with the easy touchdown run.... northview goes up 35-9 ... northview defense was awesome in this game .....we showed you trevor cook on offense ....you can play defense as well....he gets the i-n-t off the deflection.... the second half was the shelton show for northview....with the knights up so much they just feed him.... i know he has speed but look at him lower the boom on the would be tackler on his way into the endzone....be nice to those boys mj .... northview continues to just blow out opponents... knights stomp on greencastle 42-9.... northview is seven and ohh....they take over first place in the wic west division... [e5]no 2 west vigo north putnam-vo west vigo was looking for a wic road win at north putnam.... cougars would strike first....chris murray at the goal line punches it in..... north putnam up seven- nothing.... north putnam would get off to a great start .....qb evan davis with quite the arm here...hits a streaking colton clifford down the sideline for six more for north put.... give west vigo credit, they fell behind early but would fight back ... but fall short..... north putnam gets the wic win 26-20..... elsewhere in the wic, sullivan hosted south putnam... 2nd quarter.. fake punt.. kenton williams stop for sullivan.. arrows take over. jack conner keeper to get near first down marker.. conner had 43 on the ground... he did all his damage tonight with his arm .... conner threw for 254 yards and six touchdowns....t wice he hooked up with karter vernelson.. like he did here for a score ..... sullivan wins big 47-14.....arrows are now 5-2 on the season .... after a blowout win last week at north daviess.. linton looks to put together its first winning streak of the year.. coach oliver brings the miners back home as they face north knox.. 1st quarter... lance dyer run.. touchdown.. linton up 7-0.. next miner possession.. dyer sweep.. touchdown.. linton 14-0.. the miners string together a pair of wins tonight.. north knox falls on the road at linton .. 42-6. north daviess hosting a new opponent tonight.. brandywine michigan.. 1st quarter.. jacob combess pass tipped.. ted lamson catch.. cougars moving the ball well.. then.. ethan malone rush.. touchdown.. 7-7.. 2nd quarter.. combess to lamson.. touchdown.. 14-14 tie .. but from there things would fall off for north daviess.. brandywin scores 34 unanswered to beat the cougars 46-14. we're going to take a timeout....when we come back we'll let you know how terre haute north and terre haute south did.... and we have the big wabash river conference first place game between parke heritage and north vermillion... in the zone, will be