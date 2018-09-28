Speech to Text for Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

year... and experts want you to get vaccinated. the centers for disease control and prevention reports last flu season was the deadliest in at least four decades... but still many chose not to get the flu vaccine. in tonight's flu alert... news 10's heather good spoke with a local pharmacist about what common misconceptions are keeping people from making healthy choices. the c-d-c estimates 80- thousand people died of the flu and flu related complications last season. experts blame the deaths on a bad strain and fewer people getting vaccinated. covered: "any flu vaccine is better than none." health experts are urging everyone to heed their advice and get a flu shot. willard v. eley, jr. says, "religiously. thirty-six years in the military and i get a flu shot every year." courtney beardsley is a pharmacist at j-r pharmacy in terre haute. she explains not everyone is well informed and there are some serious misconceptions regarding the flu vaccine. pharmacist courtney beardsley says, "i think the biggest one is can i get the flu from the flu vaccine, and you cannot. sometimes you'll have some injection site reaction but you can't get the flu from the vaccine or that it will make you sick, that is not possible." others question if the vaccine even makes a difference. pharmacist courtney beardsley says, "it makes a big difference. it's forty to sixty percent effective depending on the year." she says your vaccination can also help others. pharmacist courtney beardsley says, "by you being vaccinated, you won't contract that strain of the flu, then you wouldn't be able to pass it along to someone who wasn't vaccinated so there's definitely a lot of benefit to it." it takes two weeks for antibodies to fully develop after you are vaccinated... then you're good for six months. willard v. eley, jr. says, "if you get immunized and you go through the inoculations it builds your immune system up and keeps you from getting sick." another misconception is pregnant women should not get vaccinated. beardsley says this is not true and pregnant women should absolutely be vaccinated for their health and they health of their baby.