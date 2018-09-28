Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

josh powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team. he's a handy guy, with a heart for helping others. "i have a deep desire to be about community service, and i knew i had these skills around construction and carpentry, i've helped out with habitat for humanity in the past." this is his fourth year of designing, building, and installing these custom ramps at no charge to the homeowner. so far, he's helped make 15 to 20 of these ramps. he says the hard work he and other volunteers put in, creates radical change. "many of the residents that we work with the only way that they can get out of the house is by an ambulance, so this really allows them to have the ability to be free again so to speak." this includes residents like mary alice inman. she's a kind and caring widow, who looks back fondly on the days when she could volunteer. because of work like powers', she sees opportunities opening before her eyes. "well maybe i can be able to get to go to church and stuff, because once i get in, you know it's kind of hard for me. and, i go to the doctor's appointments and things and it'll make it much easier for me to get in and out of the vehicles." so with elbow grease, wood, and some power tools, "just knowing you can make a small difference in a few hours on a saturday morning can just make all the difference for a person who's again, who's been trapped in their home for a while." powers says he'll continue to do what he can to change lives. "we've got wonderful people here in terre haute. you ask for something and they'll volunteer right now." wonderful people like josh powers. and that's why he's this month's make a difference award winner. to learn how to become a volunteer contact the "will center"-- call 812-298- 9455.