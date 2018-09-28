Speech to Text for Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to show off their skills. "ivy tech" hosted the "cob and cog" high school student competition today. 700 students took part in several activites. subjects included engineering, science, and technology. they did everything from "power-tool drag racing.." and welding -- to participating in a quiz bowl. organizers say today was all about working together to think outside the box! it's very difficult as a teacher to give them real world-type activites. so it's nice for them to come here and take part in problem- solving activites to where they actually go through the steps they're learning. this event combined the annual ag expo and the spartan match competition. residents in washington, indiana are hoping to grab