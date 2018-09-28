Clear

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Subjects included engineering, science, and technology.

to show off their skills. "ivy tech" hosted the "cob and cog" high school student competition today. 700 students took part in several activites. subjects included engineering, science, and technology. they did everything from "power-tool drag racing.." and welding -- to participating in a quiz bowl. organizers say today was all about working together to think outside the box! it's very difficult as a teacher to give them real world-type activites. so it's nice for them to come here and take part in problem- solving activites to where they actually go through the steps they're learning. this event combined the annual ag expo and the spartan match competition.
