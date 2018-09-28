Speech to Text for Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

being honored in one local community. a "blue star memorial plaque" i being placed in sullivan. the "sullivan county garden club" and the "v-f-w" have bee working for two years to finalize the memorial the memorial program began in 19-45 as a way to honor those who served in the armed forces in world war two. the vice president of the club says these are a way to show veterans what they mean to the community. "they're very well appreciated for all they do in the community but hopefully this will be here and them knowing it is something all over the united states it would be meaningful to them too." the plaques are placed along highways .. cemeteries and parks. terre haute was the first place to have a "blue star memorial" in indiana. now.. there are more than 5- thousand across the country.