Clear

Veterans honored in one local community with a a blue star memorial plaque

The Sullivan County Garden Club and the VFW have bee working for two years to finalize the memorial.

Posted: Fri Sep 28 16:40:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 16:40:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Veterans honored in one local community with a a blue star memorial plaque

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

being honored in one local community. a "blue star memorial plaque" i being placed in sullivan. the "sullivan county garden club" and the "v-f-w" have bee working for two years to finalize the memorial the memorial program began in 19-45 as a way to honor those who served in the armed forces in world war two. the vice president of the club says these are a way to show veterans what they mean to the community. "they're very well appreciated for all they do in the community but hopefully this will be here and them knowing it is something all over the united states it would be meaningful to them too." the plaques are placed along highways .. cemeteries and parks. terre haute was the first place to have a "blue star memorial" in indiana. now.. there are more than 5- thousand across the country.
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Image

Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

Image

Veterans honored in one local community with a a blue star memorial plaque

Image

Pushing out suicide awareness

Image

Gary Finney is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual abuse

Image

A social media app may have saved a local school from a shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game