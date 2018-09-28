Speech to Text for A social media app may have saved a local school from a shooting

teenager behind bars. good evening and thanks for joining us. a robinson high school student faces preliminary charges of falsely making a terrorist threat. robinson illinois police arrested 18-year old derek tye today. they say he used social media to threaten a school shooting. they found out from a police agency in oklahoma. news 10s sarah lehman joins us live from the newsroom. she explains how police agencies across state lines cracked the case. patrece..rondrell ... a message in a snap chat group is how the robinson police department came to arrest an 18 year old. now r-p-d says whoever reported the snap chat may have saved several lives. one snapchat message -- almost 700 miles away -- could have been devastating for robinson, illinois. "he refrenced his desire to shoot up a school and watch people suffer -- those are his words." someone who saw the message in oklahoma reported it to his local police deapartment. officers found the person who posted it was in robinson and immediately called the local authorities. danks says it was just a matter of a call and internet records for the police to figure it out. "people that think they're anonymous on the internet aren't actually anonymous and i think this is a good lesson of that." 18-year- old "derek tye" is preliminaril charged with falsely making a terrorist threat. the robinson police department posted this on their facebook saying "it's a great example of police agencies working together to keep people safe" that post has gotten a lot of attention with more than 300 shares. i spent a few hours in robinson trying to get local reaction on camera however no one wanted to talk. but, here are some comments on that facebook post. most of the people thanked both police departments for their hard work in keeping everyone safe. one woman commented and said she and other parents were on edge after getting an email from the principal. another woman said she was speechless and you never know when something like this could hit close to home. danks says that the most important thing is to report things like this. "within a matter of really 14 hours somebody was in jail for this and maybe a tragedy was averted so it's important it's not just empty words if you hear something say something" tye is currently being held in the crawford county jail. danks says the next step is for a judgeto set his bond -- the state prosecutor will take over the case from there. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10 back to you.