Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Fri Sep 28 10:25:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 10:28:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soddy daisy, tennessee. this is what they're dealing with ... the past several days have dumped over four inches of rain across some portions of the tennessee valley -- leaving streams and roadways flooded. kiley? mainly sunny and nice today. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. [c4]tractor trailer mon vo-vo the insurance institute for highway safety says -- millions of semis... are safer -- than just a few years ago. that's after -- large companies.. worked to "lessen" the impact of vehicle crashes into semi's. hilary lane reports from new york. //////////// "nats...crashing car this crash test video shows surving a collision with the back of a semi tractor trailer is slim a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. the insurance institute for highway safety says -- millions of semis... are safer -- than just a few years ago. that's after -- large companies.. worked to "lessen" the impact of vehicle a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. the insurance institute for a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. the insurance institute for highway safety says -- millions of semis... are safer -- than just a few years ago. highway safety says -- millions highway safety says -- millions a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like highway safety says -- millions of semis...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game