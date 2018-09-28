Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soddy daisy, tennessee. this is what they're dealing with ... the past several days have dumped over four inches of rain across some portions of the tennessee valley -- leaving streams and roadways flooded. kiley? mainly sunny and nice today. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. [c4]tractor trailer mon vo-vo the insurance institute for highway safety says -- millions of semis... are safer -- than just a few years ago. that's after -- large companies.. worked to "lessen" the impact of vehicle crashes into semi's. hilary lane reports from new york. //////////// "nats...crashing car this crash test video shows surving a collision with the back of a semi tractor trailer is slim a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. the insurance institute for highway safety says -- millions of semis... are safer -- than just a few years ago. that's after -- large companies.. worked to "lessen" the impact of vehicle a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. the insurance institute for a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like another chilly overnight, some clouds moving in with lows at 46. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high at 68. not as cool tomorrow night with lows at 55. sunny and almost 80 on sunday. have a great weekend. the insurance institute for highway safety says -- millions of semis... are safer -- than just a few years ago. highway safety says -- millions highway safety says -- millions a few clouds with highs in the low 70s. looks like highway safety says -- millions of semis...