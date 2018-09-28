Couple rescues California family from burning car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

SACRAMENTO -- A California motorist was able to force a car on fire off the road and helped the occupants escape before the vehicle burst into flames.

The event occurred on Interstate 80 and Madison in Sacramento when a woman was driving with her two grandchildren in the backseat.

Kenneth Knox was driving next to the vehicle, noticed flames shooting out from underneath her car, and knew he had to do something.

Knox said he had no choice but to force the car off the road.

"Flames were coming out both sides," Knox said. "Got my car real close to her car."

He said the driver had no idea her car was on fire.

"When we went up to the window, she says, 'Why'd you pull me over?' I said, 'Because your car's on fire.' She says, 'Oh my God, my babies!'" Knox said.

Knox said he didn't think twice before opening the rear door.

"There's a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old strapped in car seats in the back of the car. So we started scrambling and got them out," Knox said.

His wife Dianne called 911 and seconds later, the car burst into flames, Knox said.

"I got to hold the baby and carry him back to the ambulance. Boy, it hit me hard," he said.

California State Highway Patrol said the incident should serve as a warning that if you're driving and you smell smoke, pull over just to be safe.